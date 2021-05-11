Bomb squad assisting Snohomish County Sheriff with raid at Arlington home

The Washington State Patrol bomb squad is assisting with the controlled detonation of explosives after a raid on an Arlington home.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol confirmed it is assisting the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with their bomb squad on a “big operation” and controlled detonation that includes the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in an Arlington neighborhood.

SkyKING video shows several law enforcement vehicles in the driveway and on the street in front of a house at near Burn Road and 95th Avenue NE.

State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted Friday, "WSP Bomb Squad is assisting the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and will be doing controlled destruction of explosives near Burn Rd in Arlington this evening. Nearby residents can expect to hear loud explosions. There is no danger to the public. This is an active investigation."

Officers first responded to the residence after a reported shooting there on Nov. 4. A man showed up to Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington and told officers he had been shot in the finger by someone at the home, according to probable cause documents.

The victim told officers the suspect is a doomsday prepper with gates at every entrance to his residence and cameras all over his property, according to documents. Police found the suspect has a previous felony and is prohibited from owning firearms, documents said.

The suspect was arrested for assault in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and threats to kill, according to documents. He is being held on $1 million bail.

