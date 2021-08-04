Area of downtown Bellingham evacuated after bomb threat

The "Downtown Sounds" event was stopped after a bomb threat that police say was "specific in nature."

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 1.5-block area of downtown Bellingham was evacuated following a bomb threat Wednesday evening.

The "Downtown Sounds" event was underway when the bomb threat was made, and was "likely" shut down for the evening.

The bomb threat "was so specific in nature that we had to take it seriously," a Bellingham police spokesperson said.

Police began evacuating the area around Bay and Prospect streets shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A K9 unit is searching the area.

No device was found as of 9:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.