Appeals court upholds conviction of ex-Washington state auditor

TACOMA, Wash. — A U.S. appeals court has upheld the fraud conviction of former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley.

Kelley was convicted of several felonies, including possession of stolen property and tax fraud, in connection with a business he ran more than a decade ago, before he was elected state auditor in 2012.

He was sentenced in 2018 to a year in prison. The business tracked escrow paperwork for title companies.

Prosecutors said he pocketed nearly $3 million in fees that he should have returned to clients of the title companies. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction Wednesday.