AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl out of Wapato on Monday night.

According to the alert, 3-year-old Melody Lopez was last seen on Monday in Wapato. She is 2'11" and weighs 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is Hispanic and was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt with gray leggings.

Authorities believe Lopez was taken by her father, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal, a Hispanic man standing at 5'7" and weighing 150 pounds, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hat and has a mustache, according to the alert, and is believed to be driving a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey with plate number ANH1733. Police believe he may be suicidal.