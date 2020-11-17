AMBER Alert issued in Montana for missing 11-year-old, suspect vehicle has Washington plates

Police say 11-year-old Adrianna Carreia was last seen being dropped off in an alley outside of a school in Anaconda, Montana, but never made it to class.

ANACONDA, Mont. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl in Western Montana, and police say the suspect vehicle has Washington license plates.

According to an AMBER Alert from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 11-year-old Adrianna Carreia of Anaconda, Montana was last seen on Monday morning. According to the alert, she was seen getting in a red 1995 Toyota Camry with an unknown Washington license plate.

According to the alert, the suspects may be taking Carreia to Southwest Washington.

Carreia is 5'11" and weighs approximately 130 lbs., according to the Montana Department of Justice. She was wearing a University of Montana Grizzles sweatshirt and maroon sweatpants with purple boots, a read coat, a red backpack and was carrying shoes, according to police. Video shows that Carreia was last seen dropped off in an alley by a school but never made it to class, and the video also showed her getting in the red car.

Carreia has brown hair and grey eyes. Both parents also use the last name Gangi-Stamps, according to police.

The suspects are 30-year-old white man Justin Timothy Taylor and 31-year-old white woman Amanda Carreia, according to police. Taylor is 5'9" and weighs 155 lbs. with gray eyes and brown hair. Carreia has blue eyes and brown hair, stands at 5'5" and weighs 200 lbs. According to police, Carreia and Taylor are Adrianna's non-custodial parents and live in Washington.