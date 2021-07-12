AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Lewiston believed to be with sex offender

The sex offender, 36-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bowles, has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest and the Lewiston Police Department said he is "noncompliant."

LEWISTON, Idaho — Authorities continue to search on Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl from Lewiston who is believed to be in danger.

Idaho State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Lillian Dixon on Monday. She is believed to with 36-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bowles, a non-complaint sex offender. Bowles has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, authorities said.

Dixon was last seen on Dec. 3 and the Lewiston High School library at 2:45 p.m. Her cellphone and laptop were left at the library.

Bowles is 6'2" with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, he has a scar on his right elbow and right forearm.

Dixon is 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with the number eight on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Bowles and Dixon could be in Garfield, Columbia or Walla Walla counties. They may be on foot, in an unknown car or hiding out. Bowles' vehicle was abandoned just north of Waitsburg, Washington, the sheriff's office said.