Vancouver teen suspected to have been abducted, Amber Alert issued

The 15-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by her mother's boyfriend in Vancouver on Thursday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her mother's boyfriend in Vancouver, Wash. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Alejandrino Robledo Soriano, 53, reportedly abducted Catherine Gizzel Gutierrez, 15, in a dark blue 2004 Honda Accord with a Washington license plate. The car was last seen near Northeast 58th Street and 199th Street in East Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Soriano left with Catherine after assaulting the girl's mother and leaving her with a concussion on Sept. 8. The mother said Catherine has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Catherine goes by her middle name, Gizzel.

AMBER Alert - Vancouver, WA - Blue 2004 Honda Accord 4d - Unknown License pic.twitter.com/nL0M1CXsCL — @WSPMissingPersonAlerts (@WSPMissingPers1) September 9, 2022

Catherine’s mother showed detectives evidence that Soriano has been violent with her on numerous occasions in the past, including numerous injuries from previous altercations such as multiple bruises, a broken finger, and badly injured arm.

Catherine’s mother told police she suspects Catherine did not go willingly with Alejandrino. Catherine has been listed as a missing, endangered person and Amber alert has issued.

Detectives have established probable cause for the arrest of Alejandrino for Assault 2nd Degree-DV.

The Honda Accord that they were last seen driving in was reported to have a switched and stolen Washington plate. The plate number on the vehicle is unknown.