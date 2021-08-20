AMBER Alert issued after boys, 6 and 8, abducted in Utah

The suspect and the children are believed to be headed to Washington state.

PRICE, Utah — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help finding two little boys believed to have been taken by a Utah man.

The AMBER Alert was extended into Idaho at about noon Friday after being issued earlier for Utah and Nevada.

The suspect, 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley, may be headed to Washington State, officials say. The children, 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum, were taken from their home in Price, Utah at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Derek Rowley is Manson's father, but is the subject of a protective order that bars him from being around his son. It is unclear whether he has any relationship to Arson, the younger boy.

Derek Rowley has made threats to harm himself and the children to family members, the sheriff's office says.

In addition to Washington state, the suspect also has ties to Oregon.

Derek Rowley is white with blonde hair and blue eyes about 190 pounds and six feet tall. He has tattoos of a crown on the left side of his neck, a skull on his hand, and other tattoos on his left arm.

Manson and Arson are both white with blonde hair and blue eyes, and were last seen wearing their pajamas. Manson is about 3'11" and 50 pounds, police say, while Arson is 3'11" and 40 pounds.

The trio may be traveling in a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado flatbed hauling a fifth-wheel trailer with Washington state license plate 51311AE.

Anyone who spots Rowley, the missing boys, or the suspect vehicle should call 911 immediately.

