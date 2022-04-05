3-year-old at center of AMBER Alert found safe in Snohomish County

The 3-year-old Bothell girl was found in Snohomish County after an AMER Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A 3-year-old Bothell girl at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Snohomish County Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Bothell Police Department confirmed.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and canceled just before 6:45 a.m. after the girl was found.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the girl’s mother was returning from a friend’s house early Tuesday morning and took her first child into her apartment unit. While she was inside, police said she heard “a screeching sound from tires.” When the mother returned outside, police said she realized her car was gone and that her 3-year-old was still inside the vehicle.

The girl was found a few miles from where the vehicle was stolen on the 9800 block of Northeast 190th Street in Bothell. No word on if a suspect is in custody at this time.

