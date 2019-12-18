BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — An Aloha man was arrested in Battle Ground, Wash., Tuesday after running into one car, fleeing the scene, then shooting at another vehicle's tires.

Ignat G. Danilin, 27, has been charged with Assault 1 and booked into the Clark County Jail. Additional charges are expected, police said.

Polcie said Danilin's alleged crime spree started this morning.

Battle Ground police officers took a report at 10:50 a.m. of a hit and run involving two vehicles near the intersection of SR 503 and Caples Road, south of Battle Ground.

The suspect vehicle, a white Mazda MZ3, was traveling north towards Battle Ground on SR 503 and had run a red light. It hit the front end of a black Buick Regal and kept going.

As officers attempted to locate the hit and run suspect, they received a report that someone had fired shots at the tires of an unoccupied vehicle in central Battle Ground, near the 800 block of Southeast 2nd Avenue.

Police found the shooting walking on Battle Ground's East Main Street near South Dogwood Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

Battle Ground Police Detectives have determined the shooter is also the same suspect in the earlier hit and run.

The hit and run victim, Mary Davis, 71, of Brush Prairie, Wash., was taken to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries.