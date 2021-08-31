No charges will be filed against man who shot, killed Lake Tapps home intruder

The 31-year-old occupant of the home was released from police custody following an investigation.

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — There will be no charges filed against the occupant of a Lake Tapps home who shot a 46-year-old man during a home intrusion Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The intruder later died.

The 31-year-old occupant was released from police custody following an investigation.

Earlier in the day, a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting in the 3200 block of 214th Avenue East, north of Bonney Lake.

The home's occupant then called 911 to report he shot a male intruder inside his home.

The intruder was taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies have not had many issues at this home in the past.

The motive of the home invasion is unknown.