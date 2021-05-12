Southbound I-5 reopens, northbound I-5 still partially blocked after Washington State Patrol confronts car chase suspect

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Southbound I-5 has reopened along with some lanes of northbound I-5 neart the Stillaguamish Bridge after a car chase suspect was taken into custody by Washington State Patrol.

All lanes of southbound and northbound I-5 were blocked for a short time after Snohomish County troopers attempted to stop the driver of a white Honda CRV which was going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Rocky Oliphant. The Arlington Police Department deployed a spike strip which caused the driver to go off the road into a ditch where he barricaded himself in his car.