Man accused of attacking woman outside Seattle light rail station to appear in court Thursday

Alexander Jay is accused of attacking a woman at random outside of a light rail station in Seattle. The victim suffered three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

SEATTLE — The man accused of randomly attacking a Harborview Medical Center employee at a Seattle light rail station earlier this month will make his first court appearance Thursday.

Prosecutors argued Alexander Jay's conduct was "alarming" and requested bail be set at $150,000 for the alleged attack on March 2. He is charged with second-degree assault.

Jay is scheduled to be arraigned at the King County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to charging documents, a woman leaving the King Street Station was walking out of the tunnel and up the stairs toward the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street when Jay allegedly grabbed her and threw her down the stairs. Jay followed her down the stairs and threw her a second time, according to charging documents.

When Jay allegedly tried to throw her a third time, the victim fought back and held onto the handrail. That's when Jay kicked the victim in the face, according to charging documents.

Jay left as security came to the victim's aid. The woman suffered three broken ribs and a broken clavicle that required surgery, the charging documents said.

The attack was captured on surveillance video.

Officers arrested Jay on March 3 at First Avenue and Cherry Street - about half a mile from where the alleged assault occurred outside the light rail station.