Live updates: Jury selection begins in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery begins Monday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Jury duty notices were sent to roughly one out of every 85 residents in Glynn County, where Arbery and the accused killers lived within 2 miles of each other. That's a total of 1,000 potential jurors, with selection expected to last two weeks.

Six hundred of them are summoned to arrive Monday, and 400 are on standby.

The pool will be questioned by attorneys at Selden Park Gymnasium Monday morning.

12:00 p.m.: Court is in recess until 1 p.m.

11:27 a.m.: Several children, from as far away as Atlanta and Missouri, are in Brunswick for the trial.

10:21 a.m.: Protestors outside the courthouse are singing "Whose side are you on?" and chanting "Say his name, Ahmaud Arbery."

10:17 a.m.: Two buses full of people who came from all over the country arrived to show support for the Arbery family.

9:44 a.m.: A group of clergy members gathered outside of the courthouse before jury selection got underway. They prayed and sang, with members of 50 churches uniting to set the tone for a peaceful trial. The group says they will be there throughout the duration of the trial and available to pray with the community.

First Coast News Legal Analyst Latoya Williams Shelton said seating an impartial jury could be a complicated process because of the highly publicized nature of the case.

“We're going to have people that are exempt because of their bias and because they've already formed opinions,” Shelton said.