Active-duty JBLM soldier killed in Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Wash. — An active-duty soldier at Joint Base Lewis McCord was shot and killed in Parkland Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1600 block of 112th Street in Parkland just after 6 p.m.

Arriving deputies found a 22-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Deputies gave the man first aid, but he died from his injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the victim and suspect were at the home for a gathering and are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

The suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.

