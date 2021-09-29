Accused Washington neo-Nazi leader found guilty in intimidation plot

Kaleb Cole was found guilty on five charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interference with federally protected activities.

SEATTLE — A Washington man was found guilty Wednesday in a plot that targeted journalists, including a KING 5 reporter, and members of the Anti-Defamation League.

Kaleb Cole, of Arlington, was found guilty on five counts including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interference with federally protected activities. The trial began Monday.

Cole is believed to be the leader of the Washington chapter of the Atomwaffen Division, a small but extreme neo-Nazi hate group.

The charges relate to a plot to intimidate journalists and advocates that Cole and three others wanted to threaten in retaliation for their work exposing anti-Semitism. The group delivered threatening posters to the homes of the recipients, focusing on people who are Jewish or journalists of color.

KING 5 investigator Chris Ingalls received one of the posters after his reporting on the Atomwaffen Division in 2019.

Three others involved in the conspiracy have been sentenced.