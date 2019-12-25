An 85-year-old woman has been charged with murder and assault after attacking her two roommates at their Federal Way home, according to court documents from the King County Prosecutor's office.

The incident happened on Dec. 19 in the 2000 block of SW 306th Lane.

Police responded and found one woman dead from gunshot wounds and another woman injured. The injured woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The two women were sisters.

The suspect was later identified as 85-year-old Beverly Jenne. Jenne owned the home since 1979 until November when it was foreclosed and purchased by someone else, court documents said.

The new owner rented the home to the two sisters, who decided to let Jenne stay with them until she could find alternate housing. However, Jenne "clearly harbored significant animosity," towards the two sisters, according to court documents.

That animosity came to a head last week when Jenne allegedly attacked her two roommates on the evening of Dec. 19, killing one and injuring the other.

Jenne also attempted suicide that same night, but survived, court documents said.

Jenne was taken to the hospital and is still there recovering. When she is well enough to be released, prosecutors are recommending she be transferred to jail and her bail set at $1 million.

She is being charged with murder in the first degree and assault. She is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 6.