80 rounds fired during early morning Parkland shooting; 1 hospitalized

PARKLAND, Wash. — Approximately 80 shell casings were recovered after a man was shot early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) confirmed.

PCSD deputies were dispatched to a shooting around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele Street S in Parkland.

Arriving deputies found the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who was shot and had life-threatening injuries. Medics transported the victim to the hospital.

Detectives believe the victim was on a back patio when he was shot, and personnel on the scene ended up locating 80 shell casings.

No arrests have been made, and PCSD is investigating. Anyone with information, including surveillance video, can submit it anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.