Overnight string of 7-Eleven armed robberies under investigation

Within several hours, there were robberies at 7-Eleven locations in Auburn, Renton and Federal Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating to determine whether an overnight string of armed robberies at western Washington 7-Eleven locations are related.

The first robbery came at a location in Auburn at 1602 A Street SE, just before midnight. In surveillance footage from the store, two suspects with masks can be seen exiting a white Kia in the parking lot and coming into the store.

The two suspects, one of which was holding a gun, took money from the register and cash from the cashier's personal wallet, before quickly exiting and jumping back into the white vehicle.

The store employees in Auburn said they were also robbed just a month ago.

Around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, another 7-Eleven was robbed in Renton. Clerks at the store, located at 17615 108th Street, gave a similar description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Just 50 minutes later, another 7-Eleven location was hit in Federal Way at 28719 Military Road South. Police on scene in Federal Way said the suspect description in that robbery matched that of the other two in Renton and Auburn, but could not confirm that all three incidents were the same suspects.