Witnesses say the woman was on the street when the suspect robbed and shot her.

SEATTLE — A 58-year-old woman was shot during a robbery near Green Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses called 911 to report the woman was on the street in the 2300 block of North 64th Street when a suspect robbed and shot her.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Robbery detectives are investigating.