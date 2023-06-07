5 teens charged with prison riot after disturbance at Tacoma juvenile detention center

Tacoma Police say the incident happened on May 29 and one of the detainees live-streamed the event on social media.

TACOMA, Wash. — Five teens have been charged after an incident at Tacoma's Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center was captured on video and shared on social media last week.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired May 31.

The Tacoma Police Department said the incident happened on May 29. One of the detainees live-streamed the event with a phone left behind by a staff member, according to the department.

The video shows detainees damaging the facility and verbally berating a guard. At one point in the video, you can see a makeshift barricade at the door to keep the guards out. Toward the end of the video, detainees break a window in an attempt to get outside before turning around.

Eventually, the detention center had to call the Tacoma Police Department for backup.

A spokesperson from the center said five detainees had to be escorted back to their rooms.

No injuries were reported, and although Tacoma police said this isn’t a common occurrence at Remann Hall, it ended as best as it could.

“We see it as a success, no one got hurt, and at the end of the day, that’s what we hope is going to be the case,” Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd. “With this situation, de-escalation is at the top of our list as the number one tool that we use in Tacoma.

The teens have all been charged with prison riot and first-degree malicious mischief.

Pierce County Juvenile Court said it will be reviewing the incident to see what needs to change to keep this from happening again.