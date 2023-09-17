x
Crime

5 suspects ram stolen car into Redmond business in smash-and-grab robbery

Police said the suspects fled the area in a second car.
Credit: Redmond Police Department

REDMOND, Wash. — Police said five suspects used a stolen vehicle to ram into a Redmond building early Sunday morning and rob the business.

The Redmond Police Department said in a tweet that officers responded to reports of a car crash into a business located in the 7800 block of Leary Way just after 4 a.m. Police believe five suspects drove a stolen vehicle into the side of the building to get inside.

Once inside, investigators said the suspects took an unknown amount of products and left in a second car. The suspects left the first car behind, according to police.

Police said anyone with information on the incident should call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

