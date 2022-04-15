5 arrested in Arlington pot shop robbery after police pursuit ends in Bellevue

Arlington police said officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the PRC marijuana store at around 10 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Five people are in custody following a pot shop robbery in Arlington Thursday night that led to a police pursuit ending in Bellevue, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington police said officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the PRC marijuana store, located at 5200 172nd St NE, at around 10 p.m. Police were able to get descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they fled in from witnesses.

A Snohomish County Sheriff's deputy saw the suspects' vehicle driving in south Snohomish County near Interstate 5 and attempted a traffic stop, according to Arlington police. The suspects fled and a police pursuit began, eventually ending in Bellevue.

The five people arrested were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery.

The Bellevue Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

The Arlington Police Department is continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.