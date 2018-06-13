SEATTLE — Authorities say 47 people in Washington state were arrested as part of a nationwide operation to identify and disrupt those who produce, trade and view online images and videos of children being raped and molested.

More than 2,300 people were arrested across the country as part of "Operation Broken Heart," the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The Justice Department says nine of the 47 suspects arrested in Washington face federal prosecution in U.S. District Court while the rest will face charges in the state's superior courts.

The three-month operation ending in May was an effort by 61 Internet Crimes Against Children task forces in all 50 states that targeted peer-to-peer networks that facilitate the sharing of images of child-sex abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.