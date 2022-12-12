Two arrested after 4-year-old boy was killed in Seattle

SPD arrested the child's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend "based on evidence of traumatic injury to the victim."

SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening.

Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the boy's 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend "based on evidence of traumatic injury to the victim," and the two were booked into King County Jail on murder charges.

Last week, the King County Prosecutor's Office released its November numbers of criminal cases. Domestic violence is the most common type of crime, with 22.7 percent of charges in November being DV-related.