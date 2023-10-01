4 youths arrested after armed carjacking in Renton

An armed carjacking ended with a pursuit and arrest in Newcastle.

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Four youths were arrested Tuesday after an armed carjacking in Renton and subsequent police pursuit, according to Bellevue police.

Around 8:30 a.m., Renton police were called to The Landing for a report of a carjacking of a Dodge Charger. According to police, the suspects arrived in a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

Suspects in both vehicles fled north toward Bellevue.

The driver of the stolen Hyundai traveled into Bellevue and eventually stopped in the Phantom Lake area and ditched the vehicle, according to a police spokesperson. That suspect, a 12-year-old, was taken into custody after a resident told police someone was in their backyard.

Meanwhile, the suspects in the stolen Dodge Charger were located. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off. Because of a danger to the public, a pursuit was authorized.

During the pursuit, the rear wheels of the Charger came off.

The vehicle eventually crashed near the Coal Creek trailhead in Newcastle.

Two of the three suspects in that vehicle - all 14 years old - ran from the scene. Another remained behind and was taken into custody.

The other two suspects were tracked down and eventually taken into custody.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.