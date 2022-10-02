University District shooting leaves 4 injured

SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning.
The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m.
Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the street.
According to authorities, three 20-year-old men and one 19-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. All victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
According to Seattle police, witnesses said two men got into a fight outside a bar when one of them took out a gun and fired five rounds.
Police said the shooter fled before they arrived and is still at large.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
