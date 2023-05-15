3-year-old dies weeks after being shot in Tukwila

Police are still trying to piece together what happened but do not believe the shooting was random.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A 3-year-old boy shot in Tukwila in April died, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

Finesse Ezell was shot the morning of April 21. The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on May 11.

Tukwila police said officers began to respond to the incident after a series of 911 calls on April 21 around 9:30 a.m. They said a woman could be heard screaming in the background during the 911 calls.

Firefighters told KING 5 that as they were about to respond to the incident, a woman approached Tukwila Fire Department Station 53 with the toddler. Police said a family member took the child to the fire station and stayed with him. Life-saving efforts began and the toddler was taken to the hospital.

According to police, officers saw a vehicle fleeing from the fire station as they arrived.

Police said detectives are investigating a house in the Allentown neighborhood where it is believed the shooting took place.

Police said the shooting is not believed to be random. They are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to email them at tips@tukwilawa.gov, call our non-emergency number (206) 241-2121 or send us a private message on social media and reference case number 23-2247.

Meanwhile, a Gofundme page was setup to help cover the costs of a funeral for Finesse.

