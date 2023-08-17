3-year-old playing in family front yard abducted in Rainier Valley

A 40-year-old woman lured the child into her vehicle, according to police.

SEATTLE — A 3-year-old was reunited with their family unharmed Tuesday after a woman kidnapped the child while they were playing in their Rainier Valley front yard, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department was called just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported child abduction near the intersection of South Rose Street and Rainier Avenue South. Officers learned the child was playing in the family's front yard when a 40-year-old woman approached and lured the child into her vehicle, police said.

Officers found the suspect and the child just after 2:30 p.m. Police said the child was unharmed and returned to their family.

Investigators said the suspect will be booked into King County Jail for investigation of kidnapping.

