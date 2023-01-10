3 teens arrested after carjacking, pursuit through Bellevue

An armed carjacking in Bellevue ended with a pursuit and arrest in Newcastle.

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Newcastle after an armed carjacking in Renton and subsequent police pursuit, according to Bellevue police.

A vehicle that was reported stolen in Renton was spotted by Bellevue police. The vehicle drove away when police attempted to stop it.

Because there was a "danger to the public," and the fact that a weapon had been used in the carjacking, police pursued the vehicle.

Police officers pursued the vehicle up 148th Avenue Northeast to Northeast Eighth Street through Crossroads. Officers eventually backed off and a police helicopter continued to track the vehicle.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



The vehicle eventually crashed near the Coal Creek trailhead off Lakemont. Two of the three suspects in that stolen vehicle attempted to run.

The three suspects - all 14 years old - were eventually taken into custody.

A 12-year-old was also taken into custody for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.