SEATTLE — Three people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Seattle on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened just after 10 a.m. near Sixth Avenue and Olive Way, according to Seattle police. One of the victims ran to a nearby store while the suspect fled the scene.

Police found the suspect, who stripped his clothing as he ran from officers, near Eighth Avenue and Pine Street, and he was arrested. The suspect's clothing and knife have been recovered.

Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, including a 75-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old man who was stabbed in the back, according to Seattle police. A third man, who is believed to be between 55 and 60 years old, was stabbed in the forearm. He was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Sixth Avenue was closed for about an hour while police investigated.