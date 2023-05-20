WSP reports 3 drive-by shootings on King County freeways in just 2 days

The most recent shooting marks 20 shootings on King County highways this year.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol reported Saturday that there have been 20 shootings on King County highways this year, three of which happened since Thursday.

Two shootings happened late Saturday night. One occurred just after 11 p.m. on State Route 167 near State Route 18. The other happened just after midnight on State Route 599 near State Route 99. No one was injured.

Another shooting happened on Thursday evening on westbound State Route 520 to southbound Interstate 405. The victim said he exchanged words with the suspect before the shooting. He was not injured, but his car was struck by bullets.

WSP released a statement saying it is "disturbed by all of the shootings and is thankful no injuries were sustained."

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact police or WSP Detective Sergeant Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov.

KING 5 spoke with a victim of a road rage shooting earlier this week.

Roland was following his girlfriend on SR-18 in Federal Way when he says another car cut her off.

He decided to pull up next to that car and exchange words. He didn’t know the passenger of the other car had a gun.

"He pulled a gun out and fired a shot into my door. I took off. He got in front of me, shot the front of my truck and shot my motor and then my truck shut off,” Roland said.

It happened so fast. He said the passenger fired three shots and then they took off through a red light.

“It was basically fight or flight and I was flying,” he added.

WSP released a list of tips to keep drivers safe from road rage incidents. The list includes: