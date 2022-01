Multiple people were killed in a shooting in the 2100 block of 66th Street SE Tuesday evening.

AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were killed in a shooting in Auburn Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of 66th Street SE, according to Valley Regional Fire.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

