3 arrested in murder of teen at Houghton Beach Park in Kirkland

Two juvenile males and one man are accused of murdering a teen during a firearms exchange in Kirkland in September.

KIRKLAND, Wash — Kirkland police arrested three people Wednesday morning in connection to a September homicide at Houghton Beach Park.

Two juvenile males and one man were booked in King County Jail for first-degree murder.

The arrests stem from the killing of Cyrus Mason, 18, at the beach on Sept. 16, 2020. Mason met up with the three suspects at the beach for a firearms exchange, according to police.

Investigators said that Houghton Beach Park was the meet-up point for the exchange since Kirkland is geographically located between Marysville, where Mason was from, and Renton, where the suspects were traveling from.

Police previously said that Mason knew his killer, but his mother claimed he was robbed and murdered.