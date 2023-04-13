Ferndale parents charged for first-degree murder in death of 5-year-old

The three adults were arrested for first-degree murder.

FERNDALE, Wash. — Three adults were arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl.

According to a press release from the Ferndale Police Department, the girl died after she ingested fentanyl at her home on March 8 of this year. Her parents, Melissa Welch and Michael Doane, and a third adult were present at the time of her death and were arrested for murder in the first degree.

All three adults have been booked into the Whatcom County Jail. The victim's parents were charged and their bail was set at $1 million. The third suspect is still waiting for an attorney.

Investigators determined that the victim had a very high and fatal amount of fentanyl in her blood. During a search of the residence, fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone and drug paraphernalia were located in the residence and were left in areas accessible to the victim and an 8-year-old sibling.

Investigators also found that the victim's parents illegally distributed fentanyl days after the victim’s death.

The Ferndale police and Child Protective Services helped relocate the victim's sibling with other family members.

According to the organization, Families Against Fentanyl, nationally fentanyl deaths doubled in the two years from 2019-2021. But in that same time, fentanyl fatalities among children ages 14 and under are rising faster than any other age group, and more than tripled in just two years.

