2nd suspect in fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty to burglary, theft

J. Michael Hutchins is charged with burglarizing a landscaping company on the same day two 12-year-old girls were hit by a stolen truck.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of helping a suspected hit-and-run driver pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges.

J. Michael Hutchins faces two counts of burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bail was set at $500,000.

Prosecutors say a sedan that has ties to Hutchins picked up Terry Matthew James Kohl after a Jan. 15 fatal hit-and-run in which Kohl is accused. Immaculee Goldade and Kathleen Olson, both 12, were struck by a flatbed truck on 14th Street East near 14th Avenue Ct. East in Midland while they were walking home. Goldade was killed.

However, the theft and burglary charges stem from an incident later that day. Prosecutors say Hutchins admitted to police that he was with Kohl at the Muckleshoot Casino, did some methamphetamine and then burglarized Amazing Landscape Services in Edgewood.

A 2006 GMC 5500 dump truck was reported missing in the burglary, along with more than $50,000 worth of landscaping equipment, according to probable cause documents.

Hutchins is still being investigated for rendering criminal assistance to Kohl in the hit-and-run, and prosecutors say more charges may be filed.

Kohl, who faces nine different counts, including vehicular homicide, is being held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty Thursday.