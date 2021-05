The suspect's mother died at the scene. His father was taken to a hospital where he later died.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A 29-year-old was arrested by Pierce County Sheriff deputies after allegedly killing his parents.

The suspect stabbed his mother and father, according to detectives, who were called to the scene off Highway 410 in Bonney Lake on Sunday.

