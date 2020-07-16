25-year-old man dies after Sammamish shooting; suspects ran from the scene

A 25-year-old man died after a shooting in Sammamish Wednesday evening.

Detectives are searching for suspects accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Sammamish apartment late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old man was shot inside an apartment at the Highland Garden Apartments, located in the 4500 block of Klahanie Drive SE.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

King County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter around the area and used K9 crews to search for the shooters. The suspects have not been located.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, investigators said.

#update sadly the victim has died. The search is on going for the suspects. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 16, 2020