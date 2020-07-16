25-year-old man dies after Sammamish shooting; suspects ran from the scene

Detectives are searching for suspects accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Sammamish apartment late Wednesday night.
The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old man was shot inside an apartment at the Highland Garden Apartments, located in the 4500 block of Klahanie Drive SE.
Authorities said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.
King County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter around the area and used K9 crews to search for the shooters. The suspects have not been located.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, investigators said.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.