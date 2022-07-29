'Everything happened so quickly': Father recounts Seattle gun battle that left his son wounded

Coby Clifton describes the moments leading up to a deadly shooting in 2020 that left his son injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — What started as a trip to the Pacific Science Center in January 2020 turned into a family's worst nightmare.

Coby Clifton told a jury on Friday his family and some friends were walking to catch a ferry to return home when a gun battle between two groups began.

"Things just seemed to get tense," Clifton said. "The two groups took a step or two away from each other and then I saw flashes as somebody pulled out a gun and started shooting..."

It happened on January 22, 2020. The chaos that unfolded near the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street was captured from several angles. Surveillance cameras were rolling as a deadly gun battle sent people scrambling.

Clifton said he ran across the street with his daughter to escape the gunfire.

"As soon as we crossed the street, it seemed like the firing had stopped, so I turned around and went back across the street to make sure everybody was OK," Clifton said. "And my son ... was lying on his back. He had a backpack on, and so the backpack was under him and he had been shot."

One person was killed and six others were injured during the gun battle. Among those injured were Clifton's son.

"He was clearly in pain ... and had been shot in the leg," Clifton said.

His son was taken to the hospital where they learned a bullet had shattered his femur.

Clifton was worried his son would never walk again. However, he said doctors were able to repair his leg. Recovery has been a process, but his son is healing.

"I'm very proud of him," Clifton said in tears.

Prosecutors said it started as a dispute over a Facebook post. Prosecuting Attorney Brandy Gevers said a post by Jamel Jackson led Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver to retaliate for disrespecting one of their friends.

Gause said the gunfire lasted six seconds. At least 24 rounds were fired, according to Gevers.