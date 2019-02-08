SEATTLE — Seattle police announced Thursday the arrest of a 16-year-old and 14-year-old boy in connection with a violent spree of armed robberies and drive-by shootings where a child was injured.

Investigators believe the teens are responsible for three armed robberies in the Ballard and Fremont neighborhoods on July 26. In each robbery, the suspect descriptions were similar, and they were seen leaving in a white Ford sedan. Police said a person was assaulted in one of the cases.

Police learned a white Ford sedan was taken in an armed carjacking in Renton the day before the armed robberies.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 27, police responded to a drive-by shooting in the 9900 block of 51st Avenue South. Police said a child inside a home was hit by shrapnel but is expected to be OK.

About 30 minutes later, police received a second report of a drive-by shooting at a vacant home near 25th Avenue and East Pine Street. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Ford sedan with several occupants, police said.

About an hour after the second drive-by shooting, police found the suspects’ vehicle and began a pursuit. The driver was involved in two minor collisions before a final crash caused the car to breakdown on the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 5 to the West Seattle Bridge.

One of the teenagers through a handgun off the freeway ramp while trying to run from the crash scene. Officers were able to catch and arrest the teens and recover the gun.

The two boys, along with a 14-year-old girl, were arrested. However, after being interviewed, police released the girl pending further investigation.

The two boys were booked into the Youth Services Center on several charges.