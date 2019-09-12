SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested two teenagers they say are responsible for at least a dozen armed robberies in King County.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old men were arrested Friday at two different locations in West Seattle, police said.

Seattle police believe the two teens are responsible for approximately a dozen armed robberies in West Seattle, Ballard, SeaTac, Burien, and White Center over the past several weeks.

Investigators found a .38 caliber revolver in the 18-year-old's pocket during the arrest, police said.

Seattle police said victims and witnesses reported multiple suspects during the robberies. Detectives expect to make additional arrests, police said.

The Seattle Police Department's Robbery Unit and the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are working together on the investigation.

