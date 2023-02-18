2 shot in road rage incident in Fife

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect.

FIFE, Wash. — Two men were shot in an apparent road rage incident in Fife on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), the shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. on 1800 54th Avenue East.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, according to FPD. Both drivers were on southbound Interstate 5 and exited at 54th Avenue. While they were stopped for traffic the driver of the vehicle in front got out of their car and fired multiple shots into the other car.

The driver and a passenger in the back seat, both men in their 30s, were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The front passenger was not injured, according to FPD.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

At approx. 2:50pm today 2 vehicles southbound I-5 were involved in a road rage incident. Both exited at 54th and while stopped for traffic in the 1800 block of 54th the passenger of the front vehicle got out and fired several rounds into the second vehicle. pic.twitter.com/OTGEAnbn65 — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) February 19, 2023

WSP released a list of tips to keep drivers safe from road rage incidents. The list includes:

Be polite and courteous, even if other drivers are not

Signal when changing lanes

Avoid eye contact with the angry driver

Call police, but don't pull your car over

Control your own anger

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.