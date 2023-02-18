x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 shot in road rage incident in Fife

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Credit: Fife Police Department

FIFE, Wash. — Two men were shot in an apparent road rage incident in Fife on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), the shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. on 1800 54th Avenue East.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, according to FPD. Both drivers were on southbound Interstate 5 and exited at 54th Avenue. While they were stopped for traffic the driver of the vehicle in front got out of their car and fired multiple shots into the other car.

The driver and a passenger in the back seat, both men in their 30s, were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The front passenger was not injured, according to FPD.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

WSP released a list of tips to keep drivers safe from road rage incidents. The list includes:

  • Be polite and courteous, even if other drivers are not
  • Signal when changing lanes
  • Avoid eye contact with the angry driver
  • Call police, but don't pull your car over
  • Control your own anger

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2 women shot in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

Before You Leave, Check This Out