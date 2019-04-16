KENT, Wash — A body was discovered in the bed of a truck that was carjacked in Kent on Monday night.

Jered Sperling, 38, was carjacked at a storage facility in Kent just after 8 p.m. Monday. His truck was found Tuesday morning at an apartment complex, and police believe the body that was found is Sperling.

It is a homicide investigation, according to Kent police. On Tuesday afternoon, police released surveillance photos of two people of interest in the case.

Kent police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in relation to a car-jacking. A deceased man believed to be the owner of the truck was found in the vehicle.

Kent Police Department

Shortly after 8 p.m. on April 15, Kent police responded to a carjacking at East Hill Self Storage. According to police, the suspect entered Sperling's truck while it was stopped at a gate at the storage facility.

“We are absolutely sickened by this senseless tragedy. Our heart goes out to Jered’s wife and family” said Kent police Detective Melanie Robinson. “Our primary focus now is to locate the suspect, take him into custody, and ensure justice is served.”

The suspects fled in the 2013 GMC Sierra pickup with Sperling still in it, police said.

Marquis Sims rents a storage unit at East Hill Self Storage and said he knew Sperling. He was dropping off flowers for Sperling’s wife on Tuesday to show support for the family. Sims said Sperling always looked out for others.

“Just a solid guy. He was always smiling, always willing to help people out. I mean I don’t know how you can get any better in life,” Sims said.

Kent Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Kent Police tip line 253-856-5808.