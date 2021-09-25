A WSU football player is in serious but stable condition after he was injured in the shooting early Saturday morning.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is on the scene after a shooting followed by an arrest in Pullman Saturday morning that killed one person and left a WSU football player with life threatening injuries.

Police arrested George Melvin Harris for second degree assault for his involvement in the shooting near WSU's College Hill area. As of Saturday morning the investigation is still on going.

The victims, Liban A. Barre and Brandon C. Gray were transported to Pullman Regional hospital following the shooting. Gray, a WSU football player, is in serious but stable condition and Barre died at the hospital said Pullman Police.

Police were called to the 1200 block of NE Myrtle Street at 12:30 a.m. They were told there was a loud party with possibly 200 people. As the officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots.

They found two victims near Williams Drive and Lynbecker Road. Officers say both men had multiple gunshot wounds.

Barre was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital where they later died. Gray was transported via Lifeflight to a Spokane hospital.

"It took me back to Tyler and Bryce," said Abraham Lucas, an offensive lineman on the WSU football team. "We are thinking about him and praying about him."

In a statement sent out by Pat Chun, WSU Director of Athletics, said "Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends". WSU Athletics said they are not able to comment further at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

"When you see something in the news like that you never expect it to be someone you know." said Ron Stone Jr., starter for the WSU football team. "It's shocking and it makes you think not everyday is guaranteed."

The Washington State Patrol Crime unit used a 3D scanner as an additional tool to collect evidence in the hops that they can see the area exactly how it was at the time of the shooting.

"For them [the team] to go out and play as hard as they did with the news they got this morning about their teammate, I think it is a tribute to their character," said WSU head football coach Nick Rolovich.

WSU students received an alert asking them to return to their homes and stay indoors. A follow up alert was sent at 5:54 a.m. telling students the area is secure.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has knowledge of the shooting to call Pullman Police at 509-334-0802.