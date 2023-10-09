2 men shot near Ballard bar, rushed to hospital

The victims were shot at the Thunderbird Tavern, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Two men were injured in a shooting late Sunday night near a Ballard area bar, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department said in a tweet just before 9 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. Police said a 35-year-old and a 43-year-old man were injured in a shooting at the Thunderbird Tavern. The pair were rushed to the hospital, but they are believed to be in stable condition, according to police.

A witness said they saw one man lying on the ground near the bar's parking lot. Another witness told police they saw a man near the back patio of the Ballard bar.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate what led up to the double shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.