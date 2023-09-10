2 men injured after Auburn shooting; police haven't identified suspect

Both victims were 20 years old, according to Auburn police.

AUBURN, Wash. — Two men are in the hospital Monday morning after being shot Sunday night in Auburn, the Auburn Police Department (APD) said in a press release.

APD says officers responded around 10 p.m. Sunday night to the 800 block of 29th Street SE for a report of shots fired.

Two men who both were 20 years old, according to police, were found with at least one gunshot wound.

One victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the other was taken to Valley Medical Center. No information was made available regarding the latest condition of the victims by APD.

Police say no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.