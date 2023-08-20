2 killed, multiple injured in early Sunday morning shooting in South Seattle

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim was transported to the hospital. Police said more victims later arrived at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Two people were killed and more were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at a business in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found three gunshot victims at the scene and provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, police said. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said more gunshot victims arrived at Harborview while officers were still at the shooting scene.

No information on a suspect was shared and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident, to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.