Deadly shooting outside Federal Way Safeway leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Federal Way Safeway parking lot Friday night.

The Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of the shooting at 11:25 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Safeway. Arriving officers reportedly found two shooting victims in a vehicle and a third nearby, all males in their 20s.

Police said the two victims in the vehicle were deceased and the third victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Federal Way police said the preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle pulled up to the victims' vehicle in the parking lot and that an argument took place. Someone reportedly fired shots from the suspect's vehicle before the vehicle fled the area.

According to police, a 20-year-old man arrived at the Federal Way Police Department and said he was the shooter.

