Two men died and three women were injured after Tacoma residents reported hearing several gunshots late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, the Tacoma Police Department says "numerous" residents called in to report the shots in the area of 2100 East 38th Street.

When police arrived, officers began treating the victims. One man died at the scene and the other died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

All three females suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Tacoma police.

Detectives are investigating.