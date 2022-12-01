2 arrested after leading police on Eastside car chase

Two suspects carjacked a woman, fought with officers, and rammed a patrol vehicle before crashing into a river near Fall City.

FALL CITY, Wash. — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase around the Eastside Wednesday afternoon.

The chase ended when one of the suspects crashed into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City and Dyke roads, according to police.

The chase began when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in Issaquah.

They drove to Bellevue, where they carjacked a woman, fought with officers, and rammed a patrol vehicle, according to Issaquah police.

One suspect was arrested at that scene, but the other fled.

The second suspect crashed into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City and Dyke roads.

The suspects and some officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.